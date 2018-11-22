Jonathan kicks as pirates hijack new book

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed displeasure over the hijack of his new book titled, ‘My Transition Hours’.

Soft copies of the new book have been shared several times on social media especially Whatsapp.

However, a scan through the book online, which is in Portable Document Format (PDF), shows that the book has been edited with some inaccurate information while some vital information contained in the real book have been expunged.

The virtual copy has 254 pages while the real book is 194 pages.

Jothan affirmed that some original chapters were also missing from fake the online version.

in a statement to THECITIZEN on Thursday, Jonathan’s media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, urged members of the public to be wary of the misinformation contained in the online version of the book.