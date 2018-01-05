Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle) with the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Enugu, Mr. Ayodele Adeshina(right) and the Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Brig. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye during the inspection tour of the new State Headquarters, yesterday.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State presenting copies of the state’s 2018 budget in the chambers of the State’s House of Assembly after reading his budget speech yesterday.