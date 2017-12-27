Gov. Masari assents to N213bn 2018 budget

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Wednesday signed into law the sum of N213 billion as budget for 2018.

The sum was N2.6billion increased from the N211 billion initially proposed for the year.

Gov. Masari shortly after signing the budget into law at the General Muhammadu Buhari governmrnt house, said the budget will add value and improve on the lives of the people.

He tagged the budget as budget of the people and for the people and it focus are the people.

According to the Governor, “We believe if we are able to improve the quality of lives of our people, to improve their economic capacity and capability and capacity, Katsina will move faster than it is moving now,” Governor Masari said.

Governor Masari commended the assembly for speedily scrutinizing the budget for assent into law describing it as a landmark.

He also commended the assembly for the mutual relationship it enjoyed which he said together it shall deliver the dividend of democracy to the people.

Shedding more light on the budget increment, the House Leader and Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Ambali Faruq said the two components were introduced to jack up the budget.

Faruq said the committee discovered a misappropriation of N10billion naira and expedite to improve the provision to N12billion and a capital receipt from the Ministry of Land and Survey of N600million.

He said with the increase, the budget has N161 billion as it capital expenditure while N52 billion as recurrent expenditure.

Earlier, the Speaker, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada said the budget was scruntized with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs invited to ensure it come up with the document (budget) for the year 2018.