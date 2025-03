Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has inaugurated the recently reconstituted Enugu State Local Government Service Commission, tasking the appointees on a productive and efficient local government system to ensure the success of the administration’s drive for inclusive development and prosperity.

The commission has Barr. Nana Ogbodo as chairman, and Peter Nnaji, Mrs. Florence Igboji and Dr. Bathlomew Ezeugwu, Amaka Nweke as members, while Osondu Nnaji is the secretary.

Inaugurating the members yesterday, the governor said their appointments were predicated on their reputation, character, and track record as selfless public servants.

Describing the commission as key in the delivery of good governance and democracy dividends, he said: “One of the key things that is important is that whoever is to be appointed as chairman or as member of this commission must be a person of unquestionable character and sound political judgment.

“I am sure you are already aware that our development model is the one that recognises development at the grassroots. So, if you look at the interventions we have done across the social services sector, you would observe that we have not left any part of the state out.

‘’If you talk about our intervention in the education sector, you will see that we are building 260 Smart Green Schools across the 260 electoral wards in the state. It is the same thing with the Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs, and also the farm estate across the 260 electoral wards.

“What that does is that it puts an enormous weight and expectations on you. You have the responsibility to ensure that we have an efficient administration of our local government system. I have no doubt that given your track record and reputation, you will discharge yourselves creditably.’’

On his part, Barr Nana Ogbodo, who spoke on behalf of his members, thanked Governor Mbah for the confidence reposed in him and other appointees, promising to ensure the delivery of effective and efficient services by local government employees across the state in order to actualise the governor’s overall vision of exponential economic growth and grassroots development.

“It is not lost on us that to whom much is given, much is expected. We reckon with the height the state has reached under your administration.

‘’We reckon with the supersonic speed that the state is moving. And we note that for us to attain that goal you established, which is to move the state from a $4.4billion to $30billion economy, every hand in the state must be on deck.

“As a consequence, we want to bring the local government system to appreciate that nobody is left out in this momentus movement and we know that in the end, our success will be a fitting one,” Ogbodo told the governor.