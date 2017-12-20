Gov. Obiano promises to assist Onitsha market fire victims

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, yesterday, promised to assist victims of last weekend’s fire disaster at Onitsha Drug Market, Bridge Head, Onitsha, Anambra State, whose goods and cash valued over N100 million were burnt to ashes.

This followed sympathy visit to the fire scene by the commissioners of Health, Dr. Joe Akabuike and his Commerce, Industry, Trade and Wealth Creation counterpart, Mrs. Amaka Ilobi, who were sent by the governor to assess the extent of damage.

The fire incident was suspected to have started from a faulty electrical installation in one of the shops and spread to six other shops before the timely intervention of fire fighters from Onitsha Main Market and Building Materials International Market at Ogidi which brought the situation under control.

One of the victims, Mr. Ebuka Chidubem Uzochukwu, was said to have lost about N7 million worth of goods as he reportedly took delivery of some goods a day before the inferno.

Another victim of the incident, Mr. Chidubem Uzochukwu, was also said to have lost about N2 million cash left in the safe of his shop, which he intended to use to pay for some goods on arrival in few days time before the incident, as well as goods worth N13 million.

Akabuike and Ilobi expressed their heart-felt sympathy over the losses, adding that they were sent by Governor Obiano to ascertain the extent of damage and how to prevent future occurrence.