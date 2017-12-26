Gov. Tambuwal appoints Perm Sec, DGs

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Malam Hassan Muhammad Maccido as a Permanent Secretary in the Sokoto State civil service.

The officer was born on 4th April, 1961 in Sokoto North Local Government Area. He joined the service of Sokoto State as Information Officer on GL08 in September 1989 under Ministry of Information.

He rose through the ranks to become Assistant Director on GL14 effective in 2005.

A graduate of University of Sokoto, Maccido holds Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism.

In consideration of his dedication and selfless service to the State, Hassan was appointed Director-General in December, 2007.

He has served in many Government establishments which includes State Teachers Service Board, State Emergency Agency and now State Scholarship Board.

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal has also approved the appointment of Ummaru Ahmed, the following persons as Directors-General in the state civil service, Ummaru Ahmed, Muhammadu Bello Mailato, Ahmed Rufai Ibrahim and Muslim Adamu.