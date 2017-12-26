Expert hints professionals on new kidnapping tactics in Lagos

A notable security expert in Nigeria says Lagos State government in collaboration with the Nigerian police is making adequate effort to reduce the prevalence of kidnappings in the state but says residents must adopt appropriate security measures whenever they encounter kidnappers and other criminals.

An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatunji Disu said this at an Annual Convention of the Guild of Muslim Professionals, GMP where he alerted participants on the latest unsuspecting means and terrains being explored by kidnappers and other men of the underworld in Lagos state.

However, the Chairman Board of Trustee of the GMP, Hakeem Oyewale, corroborated Disu’s point by urging participants to be security conscious by educating members of their households on security matters.

“Everyone has the right to safety. It is very important that you and your loved ones are aware of this right during holiday periods like this. And one key way is by adopting practical safety measures to reduce the risk of victimisation and staying safe this season,”he stated.

Oyewale urged all to avoid being unnecessarily panicky but to rather pay attention to safety risks and taking necessary precautions against them.

He thereby urged residents of Lagos state to utilise emergency numbers whenever they are in crisis or faced with dangerous situations.

Disu, who is doubles as a Commander of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS in Lagos State, urged residents of Lagos state to be more sensitive in festive periods, saying, ‘festive periods are usually delicate periods where criminals launch their attacks on innocent Nigerians’, which implies that everyone should avoid crowded places, opening abandoned.

“It is heart warming to note that Lagos State alone has four control rooms where the calls can be well attended to. Our challenge is just that some of the people call us for play, which is usually discouraging,” he said.

“For instance, the biggest kidnapper in Edo state moved to Ondo state just because he needed a new terrain where his activities would not be easily noticed, so everyone must be really careful and watchful.” he said.

The expert advised Lagosians, particularly women to be more security conscious of robbery in traffic.

“Check how you talk in the public, endeavour not to ‘stand out’, unnecessarily. Be conscious when entering your homes, don’t make calls in hold up at night. When attacked, if you can escape, do, and if not, co-operate with them. When the Police come to your rescue after being kidnapped, lie down and raise your hand to identify yourself so you don’t get mistaken for a kidnapper,” he stated.

Internet fraud

While speaking on Identity Theft on the internet, the police boss urged the participants to be cautious when they input their passwords into public computers so that softwares like key loggers doesn’t clone the passwords.

“If you are not careful, the criminals would create Facebook addresses on your behalf, block you out from your mail and contact your friends and relatives, demanding money from them,” Olatunji enthused.

House help syndicates

He urged Nigerians to check up the profiles of drivers, housemaids and domestic staff with the police.

“Whenever your instinct tells you there is danger in any affair or situation, please follow your heart… Ensure you have credit on your phone, fuel in your car and memorise the Lagos state emergency number,” he advised.

Disu encouraged all to be sceptical of proposal that sounds too good -the major reason people fall into the ponzi scheme, called MMM. – VON.