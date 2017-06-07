Gov. Ugwuanyi decorates former CSO with ACP rank

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday decorated his former Chief Security Officer, Mr. Fidelis Ogarebe, with the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Mr. Ogarebe was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police by the hierarchy of the Nigerian Police Force and was posted to Enugu State Police Command as the new ACP in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Governor Ugwuanyi who performed the function with the assistance of Heads of Security Agencies in the state, congratulated ACP Ogarebe on his promotion, saying that it was “on merit given the creditable service that he has rendered to the Force and to the nation”.

The governor noted that the promotion did not only come as an encouragement but also a call to greater dedication, responsibility and commitment in the performance of his duties, for the benefit of the society.

While thanking APC Ogarebe for the worthy services that he has rendered to Enugu State, especially “in his period of service as my Chief Security Officer, the governor wished him success in his new assignment as well as more promotions as he continues to serve the nation with dignity and integrity.

In his response, APC Ogarebe appreciated God for the elevation and thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for giving him the opportunity to serve Enugu State as his Chief Security Officer.

APC Ogarebe who noted that Gov. Ugwuanyi was the first governor to decorate an Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated that the promotion was on merit, adding that it gives him joy to attain the new status in his career after a period of about ten years on one rank.

He promised to discharge the responsibilities of his assignment diligently to the best of his ability to ensure that Enugu State remains one of the safest states in the country.