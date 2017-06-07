1,158 die in meningitis epidemic

Up to 1,158 people have died in the ongoing epidemic of cerebrospinal meningitis since December last year, up from 1,114 reported by the end of May, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

Within the period, a total 14,473 cases suspected to be meningitis have been reported. Only around 998 were confirmed using laboratory testing, 460 of them positive for C group of meningitis.

Some 6,774 of the cases reported were among children aged between five and 14 years, the NCDC said in its epidemiological report spanning until June 2.

Three states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina have been most affected, and a total 24 local government areas among them remain on either “alert” or “epidemic” status.

“In the current three affected states — Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina — a total of 12 LGAs have reached the alert threshold and are therefore under enhanced surveillance, while 12 LGAs are in epidemic threshold, with full outbreak investigation and control measures being implemented,” the Centre said.

Zamfara and Sokoto have completed a second phase of reactive vaccination by end of May, according to the NCDC.

But the NCDC’s chart shows the epidemic of meningitis has passed its peak and has long tapered off, with reports of infections or deaths falling each successive week under review.