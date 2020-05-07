Governors warn police, others to stop violation of ban on interstate movements

The Nigeria Governors Forum has advised security agencies to live up to their responsibilities by stopping violation of the ban on interstate movements.

In spite of the ban, trucks carrying hundreds of youths from the northern part of the country have been finding their ways into southern states such as Ondo, Lagos and Delta.

The Head of Media and Public Affairs of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said security agencies had the responsibility of enforcing the ban on interstate movements.

He was responding to inquiries about what was being done about reported cases of people moving from the northern to the southern part of the country and vice versa, in spite of the inter-state lockdown.

Bello-Barkindo referred to the communiqué signed by the Chairman of the NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi, after the 6th teleconference meeting of the forum in April when the governors unanimously agreed to implement the interstate lockdown.

The NGF spokesperson said, “The guidelines for the lockdown made exemptions for the movement of agricultural products, foodstuff and pharmaceuticals. It did not include the movement of human cargo.

“Security agencies have the responsibility for enforcement of these guidelines and it is expected that they enforce these rules. Where they find people taking undue advantage of this provision, they are empowered by law to take actions in line with approved rules of engagement.”