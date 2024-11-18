Kano Investment Promotion Agency and Diaspora (KanInvest) has renewed its strategic trade plan and unveiled an investment opportunity to attract a Chinese industrial hub.

In its latest move to harness foreign investors, the leadership of KanInvest last week hosted five Chinese government officials and ten representatives from key local enterprises to cement the direct foreign investment in Kano.

The Director General and Chief Operation Officer, KanInvest, Nazir Halliru disclosed that the state team hosted a 15-member high-level delegation from the Jinhua Economic and Technological Development Zone in China to actualize the trade relationship.

Halliru said the delegation from China comprised representatives from Zheijang Shenwei Electric Company LTD, Jinhua Jinxiu Textile Company LTD, Zheijang Wanfu Dyeing and Finishing Company LTD, Dongfang Yunqi Data Company LTD, among others.

According to KanInvest’s boss, the investment dialogue focused on promoting mutual advantages in the areas of the industrial economy, and skill acquisition centres in Kano.

He was optimistic that when eventually materialized, the initiative would successfully restore Kano’s past glory as the industrial nerve centre of the Northern region and attract more trade and enterprise.

In his remarks, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf assured existing and potential investors that Kano is a beacon of opportunity in Northern Nigeria, with a population exceeding 20 million and a strategic location that serves as a gateway to regional markets.

“I recognize that we live in unprecedented times, marked by uncertainty and rapid change. However, I assure you that Kano State remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a conducive environment for investment, even amidst global challenges,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese partners, Zhu Weifeng, Jinhua Development Zone Management Committee, expressed readiness to partner with the state government to build industrial zones and a skills acquisition center in Kano.