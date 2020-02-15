Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, four children in Edo

Gunmen in Benin City, yesterday abducted Rev. Father Nicholas Oboh, a Catholic priest serving at the Uromi Diocese in Edo state.

Chancellor of the Uromi Diocese, Rev Father Osi Odenore, in a statement posted on his Facebook page, said Father Oboh was abducted on Valentine’s day but was not specific on the area where the abduction took place. He called for prayers for the release of Father Oboh.

“We are sure he is alive, and since the incident, steps have been taken to ensure that Rev Father Nicholas Oboh is released without harm”, he said.

In a related development, some children were said to have been abducted at Umelu community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state by suspected armed robbers.

It was learnt that the robbers had robbed residents in the area and took four children along with them. According to sources in the area, one of the abducted children has been released after the parents paid the sum of N2 million.

It was further gathered that other parents have opened negotiations with the abductors, but spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he has not been briefed on the incidents.