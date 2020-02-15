Buhari fires NBC boss over alleged N2.5bn fraud

President Mohammad Buhari on Friday announced the suspension of the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, over the N2.5billion fraud currently pending in the court.

Kawu is being prosecuted in connection with pinnacle communications, the signal carrier of the Abuja digitization exercise by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over alleged N2.5 billion sleaze on the DSO project.

The ICPC had asked the Federal Government to suspend Modibbo Kawu from office pending the conclusion of the case.

Following this development, the most senior director in the Commission, Professor Armstrong Idachaba, was asked to assume office as the Director General f the Commission.