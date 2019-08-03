Gunmen abduct five church pastors on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has announced the abduction of five pastors of the church.

Adeboye disclosed this on Friday during a talk at the Redeemed Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The pastors were on their way to attend the church’s ministers’ conference in Lagos.

Adeboye said the abduction took place on Thursday along the Ijebu-Ode axis.

He charged the congregation to pray for the release of the abductees, saying it was the first time such incident was happening.

“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” he asked.

The Ogun State Police Command released the names of five pastors on Friday.

The names of the abducted pastors are: Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuisi Onwuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma (female).

The police also said they have located the forest where the five abducted pastors were kept at the Ogbere – Ijebu – Ode (Ogun State) stretch of the Lagos –Ore expressway.

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, about 10 hoodlums, intercepted the commercial bus marked KW 230 XA in which the kidnapped victims were traveling from Abia State to Lagos.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the commercial bus, belonging to Abia line Transport Company, was intercepted at the J3 area of Ogbere in Ijebu Waterside local government area of the state.

He said the police had successfully “geo – locate” the hideout of the kidnappers where the incident occurred, adding that the state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Bashir Makama had led a rescue team to the location with a view to rescuing the victims.