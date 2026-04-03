The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed a late-night bandit attack on Chacho community in Wurno Local Government Area, during which several residents were abducted, and others were injured.

The incident, which occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, threw the quiet community into panic as heavily armed assailants stormed the village, reportedly gaining access through a route linked to the notorious Sabon Birni forest.

Confirming the development to our correspondent on Friday in a phone conversation, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ahmad Rufai, said the command had swiftly mobilised operatives to the area and commenced efforts to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

“The command is aware of the incident and has already swung into action. Tactical teams have been deployed, and investigations are ongoing to ascertain the exact number of abducted persons,” Rufai stated.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that the attackers struck while residents were asleep, forcing many to flee amid sporadic gunfire.

“We were sleeping outside when the alarm was raised. Everyone started running for safety. We could hear gunshots from different parts of the village,” a resident recounted.

Reports suggest that nine persons, mostly women and elderly men, were taken by the assailants, while two others sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

Rufai assured that the command remains committed to restoring calm in the area and urged residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies.

“We appeal to members of the public to provide credible information that can aid ongoing operations. The safety of lives and property remains our top priority,” he added.

The attack has heightened concerns among residents over the rising spate of banditry in the area, with calls for sustained security presence to prevent further incursions.