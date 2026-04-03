The Nasarawa State Police Command has rescued a three-day-old baby boy who was abducted from his mother’s home and arrested two suspects in connection with the crime.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Nansel said the mother, Aisha Bada, 19, a resident of Unguwan Bako, Orange Market, Mararaba, in Karu Local Government Area, reported at the police station on March 29 that unknown persons had broken into her home and taken her newborn son.

“On 28th March 2026 at about 1150 hours, while she was asleep with her three-day-old baby in her uncompleted building located at the outskirts of Unguwan Bawa, Orange Market, two unidentified men broke into the house, threatened her with violence, and abducted the baby to an unknown destination,” he said.

Her husband, Abubakar Isah, a commercial tricycle rider, had been in Lagos for business since about five months earlier.

Following the report, the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Mohammed, directed detectives of Mararaba ‘A’ Division to visit the scene and ordered a full-scale investigation.

Nansel said acting on credible intelligence, police operatives on Thursday at about 4am arrested two suspects — Furera Abdulrahman, 35, of Rugan Juli, and Sadiya Abdullahi, 39, of Unguwan Bako, Orange Market — and recovered the baby from their possession.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and implicated an accomplice who is currently at large. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect,” he added.

The rescued baby was taken to the Medical Centre, Mararaba, where a doctor certified him in good health before he was discharged. He has since been reunited with his parents.

The spokesman said the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia for further investigation upon the completion of preliminary inquiries.

“The Nasarawa State Police Command reassures members of the public of its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property and urges citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station,” Nansel said.