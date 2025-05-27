The Founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has condemned what he described as the alarming trend of indecent dressing among young women.

While preaching during the fourth service at Salvation Ministries headquarters, Ibiyeomie tackled the use of leg chains, warning ladies against copying worldly fashion trends without understanding their deeper implications.

“Many of you want to be fashionable, but you don’t know the implication of what you are doing,” the pastor stated, as his congregation listened in rapt attention.

This is according to a Monday night X post by Church Times Nigeria.

He specifically addressed the trend of wearing leg chains, declaring, “Ladies who wear chains on their legs simply mean, ‘I am a prostitute.’”

Expanding on his point, Ibiyeomie said, “The original meaning of wearing chains on the legs is, ‘you are a whore, you are not in the hotel but you are available.’”

He added, “Wearing chains on the legs is not fashion, it is simply an advertisement for prostitution.”

He did not mince words in advising young women to avoid following such trends, urging believers to maintain godly standards.

The pastor further criticised the exposure of private parts in the name of fashion, calling it irresponsible.

“You opened all your breasts and you say people are disturbing you,” Ibiyeomie remarked pointedly.

He also denounced the use of transparent clothing that exposes undergarments, describing it as morally bankrupt.

His comments have ignited a wave of reactions, with many supporting his stance while others debate the appropriateness of such direct remarks.

Ibiyeomie concluded, “How you dress will determine how people will address you.”

In April, he made a remark that Jesus Christ did not associate with poor individuals and that believers should likewise avoid close association with them.

His comment then ignited a storm of criticism across social media platforms and within religious communities, following his claim that Jesus “hated poverty” and “never entered the home of a poor person” during His earthly ministry.