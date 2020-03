Gunmen kidnap Delta billionaire, father, one other

Gunmen have kidnapped a young man, who is reputed to be a billionaire, Mr Elvis Ojeogwu, his father and one other person from their hometown of Obior in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told PUNCH Metro on Monday in Asaba that Elvis was abducted along with his aged father and a family friend on Sunday.

The source said, “Elvis went to his village to see his father on Sunday. He was with his father and a family friend when the gunmen entered the house and whisked the three of them away.

“The gunmen operated so quickly. They tied up everyone before taking away Elvis, his father and the visiting family friend.

“Elvis is popular and a rich man in Asaba; so, we are surprised about the incident. Now, the whole community is panicky; the abductors have not had any contact with the family.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident, said the police had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with a view to arresting them and rescuing the victims.

“I spoke with the Divisional Police Officer, Issele-uku, and he confirmed that the incident is true; our men have been dispatched to comb the bush and rescue the victims,” she stated.