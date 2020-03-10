Bandits gun down eight in Zamfara fresh attack

Bandits killed eight people in Yarkatsina village in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Sunday.

Isa Maigoro, who witnessed the attack, said the motorbike-riding hoodlums, who invaded the village around 2am, opened fire on residents, killing eight on the spot and injuring many.

Isa said the bandits stole cows and other animals after killing those who resisted them.

He said, “They fired shots into the air while leaving to scare the people who wanted to stop them from moving with the rustled animals.”

Isa said those shot dead had been buried, while those who sustained gunshot wounds were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, for treatment.

It was learnt that popular praise singer, Mallam Junaidu, popularly known as Goodluck Junaidu, was among those killed during the attack.

The state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, who confirmed the incident, blamed a vigilance group, Yan Sakai, for the attack.

He said, “We must blame Yan Sakai, because they are taking the law into their own hands by attacking Fulani despite the peace agreement between repentant Fulani bandits and the state government.”