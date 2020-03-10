Bandits gun down eight in Zamfara fresh attack

March 10, 2020 0

Bandits  killed eight people  in Yarkatsina village in  the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State  in the early hours of Sunday.

Isa  Maigoro, who witnessed the attack,  said the motorbike-riding hoodlums, who   invaded the village around  2am, opened fire on residents, killing eight on the spot and injuring many.

Isa  said  the bandits stole cows and other  animals after killing those who resisted them.

He said, “They fired shots into the air while leaving to scare the people  who wanted to stop them from moving with the rustled animals.”

Isa said those shot dead  had been buried, while those who sustained gunshot wounds were taken  to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau, for treatment.

It was learnt that  popular praise singer, Mallam Junaidu, popularly  known as Goodluck Junaidu, was among those killed during the attack.

The  state  Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran,  who   confirmed the incident, blamed a vigilance group, Yan Sakai, for the attack.

He said, “We must blame Yan Sakai, because they are taking  the law into their own hands by attacking Fulani despite  the  peace agreement between  repentant Fulani bandits and the state government.”

