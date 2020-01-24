Gunmen kill popular trado-medical doctor, ‘Oko Oloyun’ in Igboora

President of the Physiotherapists’ Association of Nigeria, and founder of a company dealing in traditional herbal medicines, known as Oko-Oloyun Worldwide, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, fondly called ‘Oko Oloyun’ is dead.

He was said to have been shot dead at about 4:30p.m at Igboora, the headquarters of Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State in his car n his way to Iseyin.

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Yusuf, who is also the founder of De-Fayus International, and says it has launched a manhunt for his killers.

Traditional herbal products from his companies include Yoyo Bitters and Fijk Flusher.

As gathered, the deceased departed Lagos for Iseyin on Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State and he was used to passing through Abeokuta, Igboora, Eruwa, Maya, and Ado-Awaye to Iseyin. But he was unlucky on Thursday evening as he was said to have been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Igboora-Eruwa Road in Oyo State.

The assassins, according to speculations, probably trailed him from Lagos to the place where he was shot dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, said Yusuf was killed around 4:30pm, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Shina Olukolu, had led some senior police officers to the scene of the assassination for an on-the-spot fact-finding mission.