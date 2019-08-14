Herdsmen stab selves over missing cows

A clash between herdsmen in Agbala, Owerri North local government area of Imo state has left many injured while others escaped death as they were said to have used dangerous weapons in a free-for-all. It was learnt that the fracas broke out on Tuesday, August 13, following a disagreement over some missing cows.

Two of the herdsmen were seriously injured and were rushed to the emergency unit of the federal medical center, Owerri by villagers, who were shocked over the incident. The report said there was apprehension in the village following the incident which was witnessed by other herdsmen.

“What happened was that a Fulani herdsman had gone into the bush where his kinsman and his cows were staying and stabbed him while the man was sleeping. He left with his victim’s cows after he thought that he was dead.

“But another Fulani herdsman who was in the bush quickly alerted other Fulani herdsmen who came to the forest and overpowered him after stabbing his severally and thereafter recovered the stolen cows.

It was villagers who alerted the police. The man was rescued and the two rushed to the emergency unit of FMC, Owerri,” the report quoted a source as saying adding that it would be a miracle if the two survive.

The development, it was learnt, caused heavy gridlock on Owerri-Aba road.

Superintendent Orlando Ikeokwu, spokesperson of the Nigeria police in the state, said that the two herdsmen were responding to treatments at the hospital adding that men of the law enforcement agency at the Agbala division intervened.

The police spokesperson said men of the agency rushed the herdsemen to the hospital following a distress call from people.