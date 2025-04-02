Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, has said that her homecoming did not violate any law following the ban on rallies and public gatherings in Kogi State.

Speaking to her supporters and constituents on Tuesday, the lawmaker insisted that her visit was not a political rally but a peaceful gathering to celebrate Sallah with her people.

Her words: “Yesterday, we heard on the news that rallies and gatherings will not be allowed, that roads will be blocked, and convoys leading into the state will not be permitted. I knew that we were the targets. But then I said, this is not political season, this is not campaign time,” she said.

“We are not having a rally. This is just me, the Senator representing Kogi Central, coming down to her people to celebrate this festive time – the Sallah with you, and there is nothing wrong with that. I am breaking no law. This is Nigeria. We have the right to be free, to express our choice in gatherings and celebrations.”

Earlier, the Kogi State Police Command had warned organizers of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s homecoming rally to cancel the event, citing security concerns.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, William Aya, said the directive was based on intelligence reports suggesting that some hoodlums planned to hijack the event and cause a breakdown of law and order.

“The call for cancellation becomes necessary, noting that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause a disturbance of peace in the State. The Command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the State is currently enjoying.”

Aya further urged organizers to comply with the directive, emphasizing that the measure was taken to protect public safety and prevent possible unrest.

Despite the ban, supporters of the senator turned out in large numbers, chanting and holding placards in solidarity, as they awaited her arrival at her country home in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area.