I rejoined PDP because of Ugwuanyi’s good works, says APC chieftain

A former senator and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Senator Fidelis Okoro, has extolled Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities anchored on peace, good governance and grassroots development, declaring that the governor’s virtues informed his return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Okoro noted that he was pleased with the inclusive leadership styleof Gov. Ugwuanyi, built on the principles of fairness, justice and participatory democracy.

Speaking at the well attended flag off of the Local Government Election campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsukka Local Government Area, Senator Okoro, said he also rejoined the PDP because of the transparent process of the emergence of Hon. Patrick Omeje as the PDP Chairmanship Candidate in the council area.

The former senator, who was thrilled with the mammoth crowd at the rally, said that Gov. Ugwuanyi is a grassroots mobilizer, so much loved by the people of the state for his good works and humble disposition, stressing that he deserves their support.

“Your Excellency, we thank you and pray God to give you more strength for this state to continue to grow. Since I started politics, I have seen the mammoth crowd I am seeing here.

“It is because of our governor and his achievements and the emergence of Patrick Omeje that I came back to PDP”, Senator Okoro said.

Other speakers at the event, namely: Senator Chukwuka Utazi and Rt. Hon. Pat Asadu (National Assembly); State Chairman of PDP, Hon. Augustine Nnamani; Rt. Hon. Chinedu Nwamba and Dame Nkechi Omeje-Ogbu (State Assembly); the Transition Committee Chairman, Dr. Ejike Asadu; the L.G.A PDP Chairman, Hon Fabian Onah; Engr. Vita Abba; Dr. Dan Shere, others, appreciated the enthusiasm and large turnout of party faithful and supporters to the event, commending Gov. Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace, good governance and participatory democracy in the state.

They also expressed confidence that the PDP will win by a landslide in the elections and urged the people of the area to vote massively for the party.