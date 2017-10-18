There’s too much emphasis on western education – Gov. Amosun

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has charged Nigerians on religious education.

Amosun, who was represented by Dr. Lekan Adegbite, the Ogun commissioner for works, disclosed this at the Fatgbems Foundation Quranic Centre’s graduation ceremony at the Nucleus Event Center, Oke-Masan, Abeokuta Ogun State.

He urged Nigerians to take religious education seriously, as it is the best option for peaceful coexistence.

Governor Amosun said that “what’s most essential in life is just more than the life that we’re living but What we would bequeathing to our children, which would form our hearafter, when we have gone and the most important legacy is education of which islamic education is fundamental”

He added that though western education is important, it requires to be balanced with religious education.

“It is essential to train your children islamically and in western education. There is so much emphasis on western education that people tend to neglect religious education and one without the other is incomplete”

“Also if you devote yourself solidly with islamic education without western education, i’m sorry it can be dangerous. Today we have some people who are trained on islamic education and believe eroneously that western education is wrong, which had given birth to Boko Haram. It is abnormal, as the prohet said that we should seek knowledge wherever it exist even going as far as China. We all know the better place for islamic education is Medinna, which means western education is included. It is good that this foundation is bringing back focus on religious education, which seems to have been neglected. “, he said.

Mr. Kabir Gbemisola, the Chief Executive Officer of Fatgbems Oil Company, however thanked the Governor for his support through the successful Quranic graduation ceremony.

“We are happy for the successful graduation ceremony, 2nd of it kind through our foundation. We really appreciate the Governor, who is ably represented by the commissioner for works Dr. Lekan Adegbite and all other dignitaries and attendees, who ensured the success of this event. May God bless you all”, he prayed.