Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that from the earliest days of campaigns leading to the 2023 general elections, he told President Bola Tinubu that he will never support or vote for him.

Amaechi added that he decided to keep to his words and never worked or voted for Tinubu because the President lacked the capacity to govern Nigeria.

He disclosed this during a lecture in Abuja on Saturday to mark his 60th birthday.

Amaechi said: “I told Tinubu in Yola, I will not support you; I will not work for you. I did not work for him; I did not vote for him. It was the issue of capacity.

“Some of us who are here are also those who vote on an ethnic or religious basis. Innocent, uneducated people are manipulated to vote based on ethnicity and religion — that’s why we are here.

“When we leave here, we go to plot to go and grab power; no Nigerian leader cares for you,”

Speaking on Coalition, he said, “We want to submit to the opposition if the opposition will take us out of this problem.

“The current government is weaponising poverty by stealing the money they should have used to build hospitals and schools. The benefit of the fuel subsidy removal is in their pockets,” he added.