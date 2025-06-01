Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended heartfelt condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in an auto accident that claimed 22 lives and left several others seriously injured.

The victims, who were mostly in their youthful age, were returning home on Saturday as Kano’s contingent from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State when their bus fell off a bridge some kilometres from Kano.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the state declared Monday, 2nd June as a public holiday to symphathise with the victims’ families.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate incident that occurred to the brave Kano team members on their way back home along the Kano–Zaria Expressway.”

The statement added that the delegation comprised athletes, coaches, and officials representing the state in various sporting events at the just concluded National Sports Festival.

“It is with a deeply saddened heart that I received the tragic news of the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of 22 innocent citizens and left several others injured.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We mourn with you and share in your grief,” the governor said.

Governor Yusuf described the tragedy as a dark moment for the entire state and called for calm and unity during this difficult period.

He assured that all necessary efforts are being made to support the victims and their families.

“While His Excellency is away in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj Operation, he directed that Monday, 2nd June 2025, be declared as a public holiday for the good people of Kano to pray and sympathise with the families of the victims.

“The state also calls on the Imams and all muslims within and outside Kano to pray for the departed souls and thier respective families to bear the loss,” the statement added.