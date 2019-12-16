IBB denies death rumours

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), is very much alive and bubbling, his spokesman has confirmed.

Babangida’s spokesman, Kassim Afegbua, said this in a statement on Sunday in reaction to a report that his principal had died.

He condemned the report which he described as fake news, noting that it was the third time such an incident would occur in 2019.

The former military president’s aide was, however, hopeful that the Social Media Bill before the National Assembly would tackle the spread of fake news in the country.

To prove how well he is doing, Afegbua said the elder statesman attended to some of his friends and associates who visited him on Sunday at his Minna Hilltop mansion in Niger State.

He thanked those who reached out to them when the death report surfaced and asked Nigerians to disregard it.

Babangida who turned 78 in August was military president between August 27, 1985, and August 26, 1993.

Read the full statement below:

It has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing our own IBB, the one we easily refer to as “the last don” of Nigeria politics, dead.

The “fake news bill” would be a suitable response to this category of fake news carrier. IBB is very much alive and bubbling.

He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, 15th December 2019 right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion.

He is full of life and in his characteristic bubbling mood. May Allah forgive those who wish IBB dead. God is the giver and taker of life, not humans.

Death, as the irrevocable end of all creation, will surely come to everyone someday and at the appointed time and hour, but to deliberately spread fake news and wish someone dead, is to take humanity to another bizarre level.

May Allah forgive them.

IBB, by the special grace of Allah, the omniscient and omnipotent One, shall live to fulfill his journey and destiny in life, to the consternation of those who are always wishing him dead.

This is about the third time this year.

We wish to thank those who took time to reach out to us, home and abroad, to find out the truth. We thank you all for your love, care and concern.

May Allah grant us all good health, sound mind, and long life. Amin.

SIGNED…

PRINCE KASSIM AFEGBUA

MEDIA SPOKESMAN TO GENERAL IBB.