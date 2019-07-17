Ikeja Electric, PEP Store partner on customer bill payment

Ikeja Electric Plc. (IE) one of Nigeria’s leading Electricity Distribution Company has collaborated with multinational retail company, PEP Stores, to enable customers pay bills or recharge their account at designated PEP Stores across Lagos.

Under this partnership, post-paid and prepaid customers within IE network can pay their bills and recharge their account while doing regular shopping in PEP Stores located in Gbagada, Maryland Mall, Ipaja, Isolo, Allen Avenue, Ikorodu, Ogba, Awolowo Way, Ojodu Berger, Idimu, Amuwo Odofin, Ogudu and Ikeja City Mall. Lagos.

While announcing the initiative at a press briefing, Ag. Chief Commercial Officer, Ikeja Electric, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, said the essence of providing array of payment options and outlets that offer reliable and convenience services to customers was borne out of the company’s customer-centric approach to service delivery.

He said: “The collaboration between Ikeja Electric and PEP Store demonstrates our passion to consistently improve service and make energy available to consumers. This initiative gives convenience and seamless service to customers who needs to recharge their account or pay bills. Another interesting benefit of this partnership is that most of the outlets opens on weekends so customers can walk in to purchase token for energy or pay bills just as they shop other needs.”

He noted that the possibility of paying bills or buying electricity units while shopping and the convenience it offers will definitely provide a rich and satisfying experience for customers.

PEP Stores Country General Manager, Kofo Awonuga stated that this is an exciting partnership for us as both PEP stores and Ikeja Electric are very passionate about customers. The Pep national footprint makes us a partner of choice and makes us able to offer convenience to customers who want to pay for their electricity bills in our stores. Our stores will accept cash or card for your prepaid (token meters) and post-paid electricity bill payments

The transaction platform is provided by FCMB and customers can choose to pay with cash or Point of Sales (POS) transaction at the designated PEP Stores. At the launch which held at the PEP Store located inside Ikeja some of the invited guests had the opportunity to pay their monthly bills and purchase token to recharge their prepaid meters.

To pay for electricity bills at the designated PEP stores, prepaid and post-paid customers will provide their account number and make payment after which a receipt is issued for the transaction.