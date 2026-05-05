The factional National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday ratified the appointment of a 13-member caretaker committee led by Tanimu Turaki (SAN) as chairman.

Other members of the interim NWC include Alhaji Hamza Akuyam Koshe, Dr Daniel Woyenikuro, Richard Ihediwa, Isa Abubakar, Okechekwu Obiechina Daniel, Theophilus Dakas Shan, Ini Ememobong, Aribisala Adewale Idowu, Bara’u Shafi, Mrs Anthonia Chinenyenwa, Umar Dan Aji, with former deputy governor of Oyo State, Amb Taofeek Arapaja, serving as secretary.

The decision was reached at the Makinde-backed 103rd NEC meeting in Abuja, following a motion moved by the Edo State PDP Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, and duly seconded by Clement Fagboyede.

Makinde, while speaking with journalists after the meeting, declared that his camp would not relent in its struggle.

Reacting, however, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike-backed PDP rejected the NEC meeting, describing it as unauthorised.

It also dismissed claims of an interim NWC as baseless and without legal standing.

On April 30, the Supreme Court, in a narrow 3–2 ruling, nullified the Makinde-backed PDP national convention held in Ibadan on November 15 and 16, which had produced the Turaki-led leadership.

The court ruled that the convention violated existing orders restraining the party from proceeding until specific conditions were fulfilled, criticising the PDP for acting in disregard of explicit judicial directives.

Responding to the judgment, the Makinde camp Board of Trustees chairman, Adolphus Wabara, stated that following the Supreme Court’s position on the suspension of the Wike-backed PDP National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and others, the party currently lacked a recognised leadership.

He explained that the BoT had intervened, in accordance with the party’s constitution, to foster reconciliation and restore stability within the PDP.

Wabara also directed all PDP staff to return to work and revealed that the BoT would obtain the necessary two-thirds majority to convene a NEC meeting on Monday, during which a caretaker committee would be set up.

However, the Wike-backed PDP Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, dismissed claims of a leadership vacuum, insisting that Abdulrahman Mohammed and Anyanwu remain in control of the party as national chairman and national secretary, respectively.

On Monday, the Makinde camp formally unveiled Turaki as the head of the caretaker committee.

Shortly after the 103rd NEC meeting, the Makinde-backed faction also held its 104th NWC meeting, where it fixed the cost of the 2027 expression of interest and nomination forms at N100m for the presidential ticket and N40m for the governorship.

Turaki (SAN)-led caretaker committee, in a schedule of activities signed by Ememobong, also announced that the party’s NEC would ratify all nominated candidates on May 30, following the conclusion of its primary processes.

Sales of expression of interest and nomination forms will run from May 5 to May 13, 2026, while the deadline for submission is May 14.

Screening of aspirants is scheduled for May 15 to May 18, with appeals set for May 21.

The list of cleared aspirants will be published on May 22.

Ward primaries are slated for May 27, followed by appeals on May 28.

The NEC will meet on May 29 to approve nominated candidates, while a special convention for ratification is fixed for May 30.

The party also approved the cost of forms for the Senate, N10m, House of Representatives, N7m, and state Houses of Assembly at N2m.

The faction announced that female aspirants will only pay for expression of interest forms, while youths and persons living with disabilities will receive a 50 per cent discount on nomination forms.

The Wike-backed Mohammed-led NWC of the PDP commenced the sale of its nomination forms on April 27, with the exercise expected to end on May 7.

INEC has fixed the Presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, January 16, 2027, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

The commission also disclosed that party primaries, including the resolution of related disputes, will take place between April 23, 2026, and May 30, 2026.

INEC further stated that campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for governorship and state assembly elections are scheduled to begin on September 9, 2026.

Speaking with journalists after the NEC meeting, Makinde maintained that the interim NWC was lawfully constituted, noting that the meeting was convened by two-thirds of the committee members.

He stated, “We are in an unusual situation, democratically, in Nigeria today. I think what I can say right now is we will not give up. This is a battle, you know, for democracy, for plurality in Nigeria’s democratic space. So we will not give up. We will keep pushing on.

“This interim NWC is legally constituted. Yes, it is. We had in attendance two-thirds of the NEC members. If you go to the constitution of PDP, you know who your NEC members are by that constitution, and two-thirds of that membership came here. So it is legally constituted.”

On his message to INEC, Makinde stated, “We will write to them, and we do hope that they will do their work, you know, and allow the democratic space to accommodate opposition.”

Earlier, Wabara said the 103rd NEC meeting was lawfully convened in line with the PDP Constitution.

The factional BoT chairman stated, “As I address you today, Nigerians are earnestly praying for the PDP to rise again, take centre stage, and rescue our nation from the claws of the Tinubu-led APC administration.

“The APC has subjected Nigerians to the worst kind of hardship, torture, and misery.

“Today, the hope of millions of Nigerians lies in the return of the PDP to power in 2027.

“This is why the APC, in collaboration with certain suspended members of our party, has been desperate to destroy our party, but like I always say, the PDP will never die.”

Wabara urged all sincere and loyal PDP members to put aside personal and factional interests and unite for the collective good of the party.

He continued, “Nigerians have cried enough. In fact, they have no more tears left. Their oppressors, the APC, do not know pity; instead, the APC relishes inflicting pain on the people.

“It is, therefore, time to reposition our party as the platform for Nigerians to kick out the APC with their votes in 2027.

“In the last five days, the BoT has taken bold steps to stabilise, stimulate, and put our party back on a solid footing.

“Such steps include engaging in very wide consultations among critical stakeholders and leveraging the consent of two-thirds of the members of the NEC to convene this crucial 103rd NEC meeting. We have also duly notified INEC as required by law.

“This 103rd meeting is, among other things, principally convened to fashion out ways to chart a new course for our party.

“Central to this is the appointment of an Interim National Working Committee (INWC) to pilot the affairs of the party at this critical time.

“We shall be presenting a crop of tested party leaders to the NEC for approval, inauguration, and onward transmission to INEC.”

Turaki, in his acceptance speech, expressed appreciation to the NEC for appointing him and other members to serve in the committee, describing it as a renewed show of confidence in them.

He recalled their emergence at a transparent national convention held in Ibadan and said they had since worked to sustain the party, counter negative narratives, and ensure the PDP remained stable, relevant, and the leading opposition force in the country.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead but assured party leaders that his team was fully prepared for the task.

In response, Wike-backed PDP dismissed claims of a 103rd NEC meeting led by Wabara, Makinde and others, as well as reports of the constitution of a caretaker committee.

The Mohammed-led NWC, in a statement by Jungudo Mohammed on Monday, stated that no such NEC meeting was convened by its leadership.

“Consequently, any resolutions, announcements, or claims emanating from that gathering are null, void, and of no effect.

“It is both ironic and disappointing that individuals who previously argued that the party’s constitution does not provide for the establishment of a caretaker committee have now contradicted themselves by claiming to have constituted one.

“This glaring inconsistency exposes the lack of credibility and coherence in their actions.

“This contradiction underscores the opportunistic and self-serving nature of their actions. Even if, for the sake of argument, they possessed the legal authority to convene such a meeting (which they do not), they have once again failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026,” the Wike-backed leadership spokesman said.

He decried the involvement of Wabara in the meeting, adding that he had been expelled at his ward level by the party for anti-party activities, following his open support for the election of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State.

The Mohammed-led NWC warned that presenting these actions under the authority of the BoT was misleading, noting that the body was strictly advisory with no executive powers.

“This entire episode is yet another unfortunate attempt to mislead the public and create confusion within the party.

“Nigerians will recall that a similar gathering recently branded as an ‘opposition political summit’ ended in failure.

“Today’s purported NEC meeting is nothing more than a continuation of that charade.

“We, therefore, call on all party members, stakeholders, and the general public to completely disregard this illegitimate assembly and its outcomes.

“It has no constitutional basis, no legal standing, and no binding authority whatsoever.

“The PDP remains committed to upholding its constitution, the rule of law, and democratic principles under the leadership of Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammad and Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu,” Mohammed said.