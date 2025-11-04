The Nigerian Immigration Service has released the passport of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following her disclosure of the incident at an airport on Tuesday.

Akpoti-Uduaghan revealed that her passport was seized, accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of giving the order.

Visibly irked by the development, the senator had expressed her anger on social media, saying, “Please, can you tell them to release my passport and this embarrassment should stop? You have no right to withhold my passport.

“You have no right to deny me exit and entrance into my country. I have not committed any offence and this must stop. No, this must stop.

“As a matter of fact, I think I have to sue you for continuously embarrassing me. No, don’t tell me sorry. Can I please have my passport? You can’t keep doing this to me all the time.”

“I’ve been standing here for the past 20 minutes. Why are you doing this? What have I committed? The last time it had to take someone influential to call you to release my passport. That was what allowed me travel.

“Now again, you’re withholding my passport while I’m making calls. Is Godswin Akpabio so important? Why is he overruling boundaries? Godswin Akpabio, the Senate President, has instructed the Comptroller General of Customs to deny me exit, to withhold my passport. This is wrong.

“Yes, I know I have two federal government cases against me, of which the president of Nigeria instructed the AGF to cancel the cases, to withdraw the cases.

“This president, Bola Tinubu, actually spoke with Godwin Akpabio to terminate all the cases against me because he admitted, he agreed that they were politically witch-hunting cases. So there is no reason why my passport should be withheld at the international airport.

“There is no reason why. You have no right to do that, madam. You have no right. You are taking laws into your hands. There is no court order. I have not missed any of my court appearances.

“I have attended all my court sessions. I am not a flight risk. I am not a risk to my country. So why are you treating me like a criminal? Can I have my passport, please? Thank you very much. Sometimes I think you just have to be a rebel to get things right. Then you keep asking Nigerians to be good citizens,” Akpoti-Uduaghan added.

The latest reports reveal that the NIS finally bowed to pressure after public outcry and released her passport.

“If I had not gone public, would you have given me my passport?” Akpoti-Uduaghan asked.