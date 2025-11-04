President Bola Tinubu is set to finalise and announce the appointment of Nigeria’s new ambassadors to foreign missions worldwide.

This development follows months of diplomatic gaps and mounting pressure over the country’s absence of envoys abroad, which has persisted for two years since the worldwide recall of the previous ambassadors.

According to Arise News, the President has ordered a “final cleanup” of the list of ambassadorial nominees ahead of its imminent release.

The push to fill these crucial diplomatic vacuums comes as media outlets (including TRIBUNE ONLINE) report on Nigeria’s intensifying diplomatic engagement with Washington following threats from US President Donald Trump regarding alleged killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The lack of ambassadors has been cited as a significant diplomatic vulnerability.

Commentators on channels like Arise News have called for the immediate appointment of ambassadors to provide the necessary diplomatic buffers in the face of threats of foreign intervention and to strengthen Nigeria’s position on the international stage.

The imminent list is expected to confirm the APC-led administration’s commitment to prioritising its foreign service and addressing the diplomatic gaps ahead of complex international issues.