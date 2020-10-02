Imo schools to resume October 5

The Imo State Government has given approval for the resumption of schools on Monday.

The resumption is, however, subject to the adherence to the recommendations by the committee responsible for ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols headed by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku.

The decision to reopen the schools was reached at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, which was presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Declan Emelumba, who briefed reporters, also said the council gave approval for the school system to be fully automated and digitalised to capture pupils and students enrollment; teachers, pupils and students personal data; payment of school fees; examination details and other relevant information concerning schools.

The reason for automation, the commissioner said, is to make it easy for government, parents, teachers, students, pupils and the public to access information on schools as well as data of anyone who passed through such schools.

Emelumba said that the Commissioner for Education will head the automation process.

He, however, informed, regrettably, that the State Executive Council had received information that the planned warning strike by doctors is politically-motivated and an intention to blackmail the government.