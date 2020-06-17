Imo State shuts down Assembly after lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

June 17, 2020 0

The Imo State House of Assembly has been shut down for the next two weeks following the announcement that a lawmaker has tested positive to the coronavirus disease.

The chairman of the COVID-19 taskforce in the state, Professor Maurice Iwu disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Owerri the state capital on Tuesday.

He said samples of all other lawmakers and their aides have been taken to the laboratory for testing to be able to ascertain the number of people who might have come in contact with the lawmaker who tested positive.

This comes days after the state recorded its first COVID-19 fatality.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Ajimobi emerges APC Acting National Chairman as court suspends Oshiomhole

Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been named as acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...