INEC declares Osun guber election inconclusive, sets new date for re-run

…Adeleke thanks voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the Osun state governorship election inconclusive.

The returning officer, Joseph Afuwape, announced this at the head office of the commission in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the margin between Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Isiaka Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not significant enough to declare a winner.

The PDP candidate polled 254,698 votes while the APC flagbearer had 254,345, leaving a gap of 353 votes.

Afuwape said the date for a rerun would be announced in due time.

Meanwhile, INEC has announced Thursday September 27 as the new date for a rerun of the inconclusive Osun State governorship election.

The re-run election will pitch Sen. Adeleke against Oyetola and will hold only in the seven polling units where results were cancelled.

Meanwhile, the undeclared winner of Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has expressed profound appreciation and gratitude to Osun electorate for their kind support in yesterday election.

In a statement he signed yesterday, Senator Adeleke said the widespread support he garnered across the state humbled him, declaring that he was honoured to have won considerable votes across all local governments of the state.

“I sent my appreciation through this medium to Osun voters who found me worthy of their votes. Your votes humbled me and further strengthened my resolve to truly serve our people.

“Despite all the blackmails and persecution, you stood by me, you voted for me and you defended your votes. You adopted me as the rallying point of the redemption movement. Words cannot express the depth of my appreciation,” Adeleke said.

“We will get to the promised land. It started well and it will end in praise to our dear God. Let us rededicate ourselves to the struggle. You have proven that with determination, the most powerful tyrant can be forced to submit to the will of the people. I appreciate you all,” the statement concluded.