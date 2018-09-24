National Assembly announces new resumption date

The National Assembly has shifted its resumption from its annual recess from September 25 to October 9, according to its Clerk, Mohammed Omolori.

Omolori announced this on Sunday, attributing it to the primary elections by political parties.

“This is to inform all Distinguished senators and Honourable members that resumption of plenary session earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 25th September has been postponed to Tuesday 9th October due to activities of primaries of political parties.

“All distinguished senators and honourable members are expected to resume plenary session by 10 am on the 9th of October, please.”

The National Assembly began its annual vacation on July 24.