INEC registers five new political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has registered five new political parties.

The five successful new political parties were said to be part of the 95 associations that applied to the Commission for registration as political parties.

It was learnt that two of the political associations voluntarily withdrew their applications.

The five successful parties are Young Progressive Party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance, New Generation Party of Nigeria, All Democratic Peoples Movement and Action Democratic Party.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Prince Adedeji Soyebi, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “At present, 95 Associations have applied to the Commission for registration as political parties. Two of the associations voluntarily withdrew their applications.

“The Commission today approved the applications of five of the associations which have fulfilled the constitutional requirements for registration.”

With the registration of the above parties, there are now 45 political parties in Nigeria.

In its reaction, the APDA in a statement by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Asandian Hogan, said it was determined to redefine partisan politics and political administration in the country.

“We have a social contract with Nigerians and this is driven by a deliberate, conscious and patriotic conviction that the time has come for us to institute a national political platform that will accommodate all of us as we strive to meet our individual and collective dreams and aspirations,” the statement said.

The statement added flat it was an indisputable fact that the government of the day had failed the people, alleging that hunger and poverty were ravaging the land and there was no hope for a better tomorrow under the present order.

It said, “Much more regrettable is the fact that there is no viable opposition in the land to put the failing government on its toes. A situation like this calls for redress and APDA is offering itself to undertake this rescue mission.

“To achieve our broad goals and objectives, we have put together a holistic manifesto which will be the basis of our social contract with the Nigerian people.”