Gov. Ugwuanyi’s successes, commitment to God outstanding, says CAN National President

The national body of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has attributed the successes recorded by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State to his vision and commitment to Godly things.

The body also identified with the positive efforts being made by the governor to impact on the lives of the people and in moving the state forward.

The CAN’s commendations were conveyed by its National President, Most Rev. Sampson Olasupo Ayokunle, who led a delegation of the association to pay a courtesy call on the governor at the Government House, Enugu.

The National President also expressed delight at the governor’s availability to receive them in spite of the short notice, saying that such gesture was a respect for God and a clear indication of his closeness to the Almighty God.

Most Rev. Ayokunle who prayed for the progress of Gov. Ugwuanyi and Enugu State, informed the governor that they were in the state to visit the two communities that were affected by the unfortunate herdsmen attacks in 2016, to pray for the people and donate some relief materials as part of the association’s social responsibility and religious obligation.

“Your Excellency, we identify with all your efforts in moving this state forward. The Bible says in Proverbs 29: 2 that when the righteous are on the throne, the people rejoice, but when the wicked are in authority the people groan. I pray that you (Ugwuanyi) will continue to be that righteous one that God has chosen for the people of Enugu State to bring smiles to many faces in Jesus’ name, Amen”, the CAN National President prayed.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi appreciated the Christian body for the visit, saying that his administration was deeply touched by the unprecedented gesture and prayed God to reward them bountifully.

Gov. Ugwuanyi assured the CAN National President of his administration’s firm support and cooperation as he strives to take the Association to greater heights, adding that the state government is “always happy and eager to share company with ordained servants of God and not in the least, the leader of the Christian Community in Nigeria”.

According to the governor, “as the umbrella body of Christian groups and societies in the country, CAN is not only the voice of Christians in Nigeria but one that has made and continues to make very positive and significant contributions to the development of the society especially, through the unrelenting propagation of faith and the promotion of values and principles that lead to the betterment of the society”.