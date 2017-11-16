Inflation declines for consecutive months to 15.91% – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday released the Consumer Price Index which measures inflation with the index dropping year-on-year from 15.98 per cent in September to 15.91 per cent in October.

The bureau in the report which was made available to our correspondent said this is the ninth consecutive month since January this year that the index would be slowing down.

The report said food index increased by 20.31 percent year-on-year in October, down marginally by 0.01 percent points from the 20.32 per cent recorded in September.