The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has says there is a need for public awareness to educate the people on the importance of self-defence in the North due to the prevailing insecurity.

Speaking in his opening remarks at the ACF National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Wednesday, the ACF Chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman (SAN), emphasized the urgent need for collective action to address the deteriorating situation.

The chairman highlighted the alarming rate of attacks, kidnappings and killings in the region, stressing that these incidents had become too common.

He emphasized that the North’s security challenges are not only a regional concern but also a national issue that requires immediate attention.

Osuman warned that the worsening insecurity served as a clarion call to action saying, “It is imperative for leaders, stakeholders, and citizens to come together to address the region’s challenges and ensure a safer, more prosperous future for all.

“The North is currently under siege from various threats, including bandits, terrorists, kidnappers, and unjust treatment. We must come together to address these challenges.

“As leaders, we must demonstrate prudence and concern for domestic and environmental problems affecting our region. It is imperative that our governors and legislators work synergistically with traditional leaders to combat the ills plaguing our region.

“We must address the internal crimes perpetrated by our own sons and daughters, and work towards preventing these trends. There is a need for public awareness campaigns to educate our people on the importance of self-defence and preservation. We must develop local strategies to combat illegal mining by foreigners and locals in our region.”

The ACF chairman also lauded the formation of the Shekarau-led League of Northern Democrats convened by an elder statesman, Dr. Umar Ardo, which was recently launched in a meeting attended by key northern elites in Abuja.

He said, “The League of Northern Democrats, a group comprising former governors, senators, and other prominent figures from the region, aligns with the ACF’s goals.”

However, he stressed the need for inward reflection and immediate action, rather than focusing solely on long-term political solutions.

The chairman emphasised the importance of collective action, inclusive leadership, and collaboration among stakeholders to address the region’s security challenges.

“The ACF commends the League of Northern Democrats’ objectives, which align with our goals, but we must focus on immediate action and inward reflection.

“We must prioritize economic empowerment, education and skills development, infrastructure development, and security and justice to revitalize the North,” he said.