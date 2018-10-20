IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu resurfaces in Israel

October 20, 2018 0

Video: https://youtu.be/Czemg5OZuEM

Photos and video of leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Knau, has surfaced showing where he is praying in Jerusalem, Israel.

The photos and videos were shared online by Radio Biafra.

Kanu went missing in September last year after the military invaded his home in Abia state and there had not been any trace of him until now.

He was declared missing by his community in Abia state, after the alleged “Operation Python Dance II” operation by the Nigerian Army in the South East.

Many relatives of Kanu had also been allegedly declared missing by the Afara community in Umuahia following the invasion of his home by the Nigerian army

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

2019: Atiku to meet South-West leaders over political offices

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will have a meeting with leaders of the party from the South-West to seek their support ahead of the February 14, 2019 presidential election in ...