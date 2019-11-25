IPOB leader to visit Nigeria for mother’s funeral

Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to be in Nigeria to accord his mother, Ugoeze Sally, a befitting burial.

IPOB leader, who spoke through the Director Media and Publicity of the group, Emma Powerful, said he was not afraid of visiting Nigeria for his mother’s burial.

Although the date for the funeral has not been fixed, Kalu assured that when it was done, he would be present for the program.

“The decision regarding our leader’s coming home to Biafraland during his mother’s burial has not been concluded. It is important we communicate properly to the general public that as soon as the arrangement for his coming is perfected, he will come home,” he said.

Powerful urged members of the group not to panic nor be confused on the new Jewish code of dressing by the faithful that they were seeing in recent weeks saying they were several Jewish worship centres in the South East.

“We commend Jewish prayer group in Owerri, yesterday, for their doggedness and discipline. Those with white garments and Jewish caps are our church members; they were coming back from church service. We have branches all over Biafra- land. They were embarking on sensitisation movement to let the world and the Jewish community know that our people need Biafra to become an independent nation,” Powerful said.

Kanu’s mother died on August 30 in Germany after a protracted illness.

The IPOB leader de- scribed his mother as loving, caring and a compassionate woman.

He also said she died as a result of trauma she went through when soldiers stormed their Afaraukwu home in Umuahia on September 14, 2017 during the Operation Python Dance exercise.

The IPOB leader claimed her mother, seeing how soldiers killed people in their compound got traumatised and took ill and never recovered from it.

“Watching her children being hunted and killed by the federal government was the cause of her illness, and today we have lost her,” he said. He, however, pledged not to be deterred by the death in his struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

“I said before that I was ready to sacrifice anything for Biafra, and today I have sacrificed my mum. We will not be deterred, we shall continue to fight for the freedom of our people.” The IPOB leader, who disclosed his mum died long before his visit to the UN and several other engagements, described his resilience as a demonstration that the loss of his mother has not dampened his spirit.

IPOB is fighting for the independence of the predominantly Igbo populated southeast region of Nigeria.

Members of the group were reportedly killed in the invasion which was condemned by rights groups within and outside Nigeria.

Kanu was on bail from detention for treason when the military invaded his Umuahia country home in 2017. His parents’ whereabouts remained unknown until the announcement of his mother’s death.

Kanu also disappeared until he was sited a year later in Israel.