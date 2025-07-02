Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday signed legislation to suspend access for IAEA inspectors into the country until the “security” of its nuclear facilities is guaranteed.

The move could further limit inspectors’ ability to monitor Iran’s nuclear program that had been enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels.

The suspension comes after US and Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear facilitieson June 22.

According to Iranian state television, the suspension “will remain in effect until certain conditions are met, including the guaranteed security of nuclear facilities and scientists.”

Further details on the decision are limited and it is not yet clear how Iran will implement it.

The IAEA has already been refused access to the damaged nuclear facilities that Israel and the US bombed last month.

On Sunday, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, said IAEA inspectors’ work had been suspended but denied any threats against them.