An African Union helicopter crashed at around 7:30 a.m. local time (04:30 GMT) at Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport, killing three people.

It had departed from Baledogle military airbase in the lower Shabelle region in south Somalia, according to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

AUSSOM said that “three of the eight passengers on board were immediately rescued” and were rushed to hospital.

The military helicopter originally belonged to the Ugandan Air Force but was currently being operated as part of the AUSSOM peacekeeping mission.

A Ugandan military spokesperson said the impact of the crash had caused munitions on board to detonate, destroying nearby structures and injuring three civilians.

The African Union helps Somali authorities to fight the Islamist group Al-Shabaab.

Search and rescue operations were underway to retrieve the remaining passengers and crew.

Ahmed Moalim Hassan, director-general of the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority, told reporters that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash.

The airport remains operational. – DW.