Istanbul hosts 6th Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup

Turkish Airlines, a global leader in civil aviation, brought its ever-growing Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup to Kemer Golf & Country Club in Istanbul between the 28th and 30th of September.

The airline, being the first in terms of country and international destinations that reached worldwide, prides itself on its award-winning Business Class service and its many other innovative and distinguished services

Those offerings gave its passengers an unparalleled flight experience, together with its commitment to the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, which has more than 8,000 invited guests competing in more than 100 destinations around the world within this year.

Turkish Airlines is firmly committed to the aspirational vision of sporting competition and trusts in its ability to unite people from different nations.

That support extends from football, basketball, rugby and golf at all levels and the amateur series is a fine example of this from the carrier, which offers a multiple award-winning Business Class service and allows guests to take clubs for free.

With this year’s tournament, the winners of the qualifiers progress to the Grand Finals in Antalya in November, when they have the chance to secure a place in the Turkish Airlines Open pro-am, will fly Business Class in Turkish Airlines and enjoy a five-star accommodation.

In the men’s category Mehmet Ziylan will represent Istanbul there after winning the competition with 41 points, while Sedat Devrim was runner-up, Okan Sezer was third.

In the ladies’ category Moon Sook Shin will represent Istanbul there after winning the competition with 43 points, while Ayşen Erdoğan was runner-up, Canan Erem was third.

The Nearest the Pin competition on the 17th hole was won by Yiğit İlgaz for the men and on the 9th hole Pervin Topbaş won the ladies nearest the pin. Emre Ipeker won the mens lowest gross and Hyun Young Shim won the ladies gross award.

“We would like to thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in Istanbul a huge success. We congratulate our winners, Mehmet Ziylan & Moon Sook Shin. We wish them the best of luck in the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Grand Finals in Belek, Antalya, Turkey.” Seda Kalyoncu, SVP Corporate Communications for Turkish Airlines, said.