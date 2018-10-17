Pres. Buhari presides over FEC meeting, Shittu attends again

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting which started at about 11.01am with Buhari’s arrival is holding inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Muslim opening prayer was said by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri, while the Christian prayer was offered by the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung.

Embattled Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, was among council members attending the meeting.

Shittu has been in the eye of the storm over his failure to participatory in the mandatory one year service as required by the law.

Based on this, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) disqualified him from contesting the party’s governorship ticket in Oyo State.