Italy’s two richest regions vote for greater autonomy

October 23, 2017 0

Veneto and Lombardy, the two wealthiest regions of Italy, have overwhelmingly voted in favour of greater autonomy from the central government in Rome, early results of the two referendums showed.

Over 90 percent of voters are estimated to have cast their ballot in favour of autonomy in both regions.

Due to alleged hacker attacks on polling stations, the final counting of results is expected to take additional time.

Although legally non-binding, the referendums could give the two regions, governed by the Eurosceptic, anti-immigrant and right-wing Northern League, more leverage in negotiations with Rome. – Reuters.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Devolution of power, others: Southern governors meet in Lagos on Monday

Twelve years after their last gathering, Governors from the Southern part of Nigeria will on Monday converge in Lagos to deliberate on how to forge stronger ties for the three geo-political zones ...