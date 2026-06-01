The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has expressed concern over the increasing spread of police-related videos on social media, warning that misleading or poorly contextualised footage could jeopardise security operations, fuel public anxiety and unfairly target officers carrying out their duties.

Speaking during an interactive session with crime correspondents in Abuja on Sunday, Disu said the growing practice of recording and sharing videos of police activities without regard for operational sensitivities was becoming a challenge for law enforcement agencies.

While reaffirming the Force’s commitment to accountability and transparency, he urged Nigerians to exercise restraint and responsibility when engaging with police content online.

“Yes, accountability is important, and we remain committed to transparency. However, recordings and public engagements involving police officers must be done responsibly and should not be used to harass officers or undermine operational effectiveness,” he said.

According to the IGP, public oversight of police activities remains important, but it should be balanced with the realities of law enforcement duties and the welfare of personnel.

He noted that officers regularly work under difficult circumstances and make considerable sacrifices in the course of protecting lives and maintaining public order.

“Police officers operate under extremely challenging conditions, often risking their lives to protect citizens and maintain public safety. It is important that public conduct and media coverage do not discourage officers who are committed to doing the right thing,” he stated.

Disu also criticised the growing circulation of outdated and doctored videos falsely portrayed as recent events, warning that such content contributes to misinformation and heightens public fear.

“We urge members of the public and social media users to refrain from recycling old or manipulated videos capable of creating panic or undermining national security efforts. Such actions are harmful to the country’s image and stability,” he said.

The IGP observed that policing has become increasingly demanding, with officers often working long hours and facing intense operational challenges across different parts of the country.

He reiterated the Force’s determination to address misconduct within its ranks, assuring citizens that erring personnel would continue to face disciplinary measures in line with existing laws and professional standards.

“We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to ending impunity within the Force, and we will continue to address complaints against personnel professionally and decisively. At the same time, officers carrying out lawful duties must also be protected from harassment and deliberate misinformation,” he added.

Disu further pledged continued collaboration between the police and the media as part of efforts to enhance public confidence, improve transparency and strengthen communication on security issues.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria, Festus Fifen, advocated closer cooperation between journalists and the police. He emphasised the importance of providing timely and reliable information during security incidents to curb speculation and the spread of false information.