ITREALMS 2020 webinar series: Adebayo to demystify 5G v COVID-19

Hosted by the multiple international award-winning medium, ITREALMS Online, on Saturday, June 6, 2020 by 11am, the event would be centred on the theme: “Role of IP in 5G v COVID-19 Debate.”

Disclosing this, Editor-in-Chief of ITREALMS, Remmy Nweke, said that the webinar being hosted to commemorate the World IPv6 Day, 2020 is part of their continuous education under its digital rights series.

Engr. Adebayo, he said, is not new the telecommunications industry and will bring his experiences to bear in demystifying the relationship of the Fifth Generation (5G) and Coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Adebayo, he disclosed would be speaking on “ALTON: 5G v COVID-19” subtheme, at the ITREALMS Zoom Webinar scheduled for Saturday, June 6, by 11am Nigeria time, with meeting identification as 748 9663 7846 and password: 3ggKaz.

Engr. Adebayo, is a pioneer member of ALTON and currently the chairman of Communication Network Support Services Limited (CNSSL) with over 20 years’ in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector in the country.

Nweke equally noted that ITREALMS collaboration with DigitalSENSE Africa on this series is deliberate consider it has been an Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) accredited At-Large Structure (ALS), which brought IPv6 awareness to Nigeria since 2011.

This year’s virtual event, he said, thus, is to sustain the awareness creation around the IPv6 evolution despite the Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, which course was occasioned by the depletion of the Internet Protocol version Four (IPv4), over eight years ago.