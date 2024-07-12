The ministry did not specify in its statement how many prisoners managed to escape in the latest jailbreak.

However, captured Islamist fighters from groups linked to Boko Haram, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in the region are believed to be among them.

Officials have imposed an overnight curfew throughout the Tillaberi region and ordered heightened vigilance. The curfew restricts all movement of pedestrians, bicycles, and motor vehicles.

Niger and its neighbours – Mali and Burkina Faso, all under military rule, have been battling to contain increasing jihadist attacks.

On Monday, at least 14 soldiers were killed and 11 others wounded in an attack by suspected jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda in the Tillaberi region.

The troops were ambushed between the villages of Ila Fari and Djangore with 24 soldiers still reported missing.

The three military-led countries have all expelled French soldiers who were there helping to fight jihadist groups and turned towards Russia for military assistance.

Thousands have been killed in the insurgencies and more than three million displaced, fuelling a deep humanitarian crisis.