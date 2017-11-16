JAMB fixes dates for sale of forms, 2018 exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Wednesday, set November 22, 2018, as the date it would commence sale of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, forms for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions in the 2018 academic session.

The commencement of the exercise, according to JAMB, came against the backdrop of completion of necessary reforms of the processes involved in the conduct of the exercise.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting on plans and modalities for the sale and registration of 2018 UTME application.

He said the sale of the application documents would commence on 22nd November, 2017 and end on 22nd January, 2018.

He explained that the duration of the registration will be two months as against the one month of 2017 exercise.

According to him: “Having examined that all logistics are put in places for a smooth exercise, management would strictly adhere to to the sale period. Therefore, all stakeholders are advised to cooperate, collaborate, support and assist the board in this direction.

He said: “The application fee remains five thousand naira (N5,000), just as the reading text is still five hundred naira. The application fee is inclusive of the commission of three hundred naira (N300) paid on each application to the selling points.

Oleyede also announce that the 2018 UTME exercise will take place between 9th and 17th March, 2018.

He also urged prospective candidates to visit the board’s website, download JAMB app, syllabus and brochures to keep themselves abreast of latest information.

JAMB helmsman man also revealed that the management of the board has approved a reduction of the application fees for Foreign Based Candidates from between $120 to $20.

The registrar further stated that the board would introduce electronic jammers at all Computer Based Centres as additional measure at ensuring that the integrity of the examination

Oleyede assured that JAMB has done everything possible to ensure a smooth exercise for the sale of application documents and conduct the mock and main examination.

“This critical stakeholders meeting has been convened to seek and incorporate shades of opinion to add value to the board’s plan and programme.